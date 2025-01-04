Nicole Kidman Tears Up Over Her Late Mom During Acceptance Speech, Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman got emotional during an acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Awards ... and even started crying as she dedicated her award to her late mother.

The Oscar-winning actress was given the International Star Award for her latest movie, "Babygirl," by film legend Jamie Lee Curtis at Friday's festival in Florida.

Nicole stepped up to the mic onstage to say a few words -- and almost immediately began talking about the death of her mom, Janelle, in September.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ ... Nicole said she went home over Christmas and realized she had lost both of her parents -- her father, Antony, died in 2014.

But, Nicole said her parents gave her the love and resilience to keep moving forward.

‘Babygirl’ director Halina Reijn accepts the #Venezia81 Best Actress award on behalf of Nicole Kidman, whose mother passed away upon her arrival to Venice pic.twitter.com/ig0Z6VpYC7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2024 @DEADLINE

She went on to thank "Babygirl" director, Halina Reijn, for tapping her for the role in the film ... and for accepting the award on her behalf at the Venice Film Festival back in September -- remember, Nicole abruptly left the event after learning of her mom's passing.

At the end of her speech, Nicole dedicated the award to her mom as she choked up with tears rolling down her face.

