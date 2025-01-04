Nicole Kidman Tears Up Over Her Late Mom During Acceptance Speech, Video

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicole Kidman Chokes Up Onstage At Film Festival ... Dedicates Award To Late Mother

"I've Lost Both My Parents"
Nicole Kidman got emotional during an acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Awards ... and even started crying as she dedicated her award to her late mother.

The Oscar-winning actress was given the International Star Award for her latest movie, "Babygirl," by film legend Jamie Lee Curtis at Friday's festival in Florida.

Nicole stepped up to the mic onstage to say a few words -- and almost immediately began talking about the death of her mom, Janelle, in September.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ ... Nicole said she went home over Christmas and realized she had lost both of her parents -- her father, Antony, died in 2014.

But, Nicole said her parents gave her the love and resilience to keep moving forward.

She went on to thank "Babygirl" director, Halina Reijn, for tapping her for the role in the film ... and for accepting the award on her behalf at the Venice Film Festival back in September -- remember, Nicole abruptly left the event after learning of her mom's passing.

At the end of her speech, Nicole dedicated the award to her mom as she choked up with tears rolling down her face.

Touching moment for Nicole, who honored her mother in a big way.

