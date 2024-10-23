Nicole Kidman Paused Scenes in 'Babygirl' to Stop Having Orgasms

Nicole Kidman says her new erotic movie "Babygirl" was like an aphrodisiac -- so much so she even had to pause during sex scenes to stop having orgasms.

The Academy Award-winning actress sat down for an interview with The Sun on Tuesday, revealing some intimate behind-the-scenes details she experienced with her costars, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas.

In the flick, the 57-year-old Kidman channels Romy -- a powerful corporate CEO -- who is married to Jacob, played by Banderas. But she embarks on a torrid affair with a younger intern, Samuel, acted by Dickinson.

During the sex scenes with both men, Kidman said there was a lot of "sharing and trust and then frustration," ordering the others not to touch her at times.

She also admitted she didn't "want to orgasm anymore," or have the two men come near her during periods of the shoot.

She said it got to the point where she hated doing the scenes and didn't care if she was ever touched again, adding that eventually she was just over the whole process.

Kidman also explained during those scenes her orgasm "was so present all the time ... that it was almost like a burnout."

"Babygirl," which was inspired by the 1992 thriller "Basic Instinct," will be released Christmas Day in the United States.