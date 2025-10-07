Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Previously Had 'No Dating The Band' Rule

Play video content © 2017 Silverwerks/Piper's Picks® TV via Storyful

Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh had one ironclad rule -- no band hookups, no exceptions ... at least, that’s the vow she made back in the day!

A freshly unearthed 2017 throwback shows teen Maggie in an interview spilling on band life, pre-Keith days ... admitting there were plenty of cute guys around, but the golden rule was firm -- no dating the band.

Maggie broke it down plain and simple -- if you date a bandmate and split, the whole group’s toast ... she was focused on keeping her eyes on the bigger picture.

Play video content APRIL 2025 TMZ.com

Ironically enough, Maggie’s now making headlines for the very thing she swore off -- with chatter she’s tangled up in Keith and Nicole Kidman’s split ... especially with vids showing Keith’s onstage lyric swaps aimed right at her.

Since the drama blew up, fans clocked Maggie missing from Keith’s Pennsylvania stop ... but turns out, she was only ever subbing for Natalie Stovall ... and just wasn’t needed this round.

Play video content TMZ.com