Keith Urban Performs For First Time Since Nicole Kidman Filed For Divorce
Keith Urban Strumming Through My Pain ... First Show Since Nicole Filed For Divorce
Keith Urban's not letting his personal life get in the way of his professional ... hopping back onstage for the first time since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce.
The singer-songwriter took the stage at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania Thursday. According to PEOPLE, the country star paid tribute to his family by displaying a photo of Nicole and their daughters in a slideshow while performing his 2024 song "Heart Like a Hometown."
Urban reportedly reflected on his own beginnings, recalling how his parents supported his dream by allowing him to leave school and chase music full-time.
It's unclear if Maggie Baugh performed with him ... remember, she's the musician who he changed the lyrics of "The Fighter" for back in April -- singing to her instead of about his now-estranged wife Nicole.
We broke the story ... Keith and Nicole separated earlier this year and lived apart all summer -- with our sources saying it was entirely Keith's idea, and Nicole didn't want to split.
Sources in the couple inner circle also told us they think Keith's going through a midlife crisis ... revealing he fired his band of more than 20 years back in January.
We got exclusive photos of Nicole flying under the radar in Tennessee Thursday after a rough week but she couldn't escape the camera lens of the paparazzi.
Keith was spotted for the first time earlier today ... ditching his wedding ring -- so, clearly he's ready to move on from this chapter of his life.