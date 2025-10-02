Nicole Kidman Seen For First Time Since Filing For Divorce From Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's tried to fly under the radar in Tennessee Thursday after a rough week that saw her file for divorce from Keith Urban ... but she couldn't escape the camera lens of the paparazzi.

TMZ obtained photos of the iconic actress making her first public appearance since her split with Urban and she was clearly trying to keep a low profile.

We caught her in Nashville as she walked to her vehicle, wearing athletic gear and a baseball cap pulled down low with black sunglasses. She also seemed deep in thought.

Just like Urban, Nicole's no longer wearing her wedding ring in these pics ... so, it seems safe to say this relationships isn't going to revived -- at least, not easily.

We broke the story ... Nicole and Keith have been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with Nicole watching their two kids.

Nicole filed for divorce on Tuesday ... and, the two have a parenting agreement in place already that we've seen. Their kids will spend 306 days a year with Nicole and 59 with Keith.

Our sources say Kidman wanted to keep her marriage to Urban going ... but, he was ready to move on from their relationship. Sources in their inner circle say they suspect Keith is going through a midlife crisis.