Keith Urban Hilariously Reacts to Fan Named Nicole Amid Divorce

Keith Urban played off a potentially awkward situation like a champ at his concert Friday night ... when a fan told him her name is Nicole!

Check out the clip from the country star's show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena --the fan tells him he won't like her name before revealing it's the same as his estranged wife's.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He hilariously reacts by dramatically falling backward onto the stage, lying there for a few moments as fans cheer and clap.

When he gets up to continue their conversation, Keith seems more perplexed by the fact that the fan's name is Nicole Richie ... and went on to joke that it's a "Simple Life."

The "Blue Ain’t Your Color" hitmaker ended up helping the thrilled fan announce her pregnancy to her family, so it seems the awkwardly coincidental name didn't dampen things.

TMZ broke the news Keith and Nicole Kidman were separated and living apart in September, with the "Babygirl" actress filing for divorce on Sept. 30, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.

There have been rampant rumors that his temporary 'High and Alive' tour guitarist Maggie Baugh contributed to their shocking breakup ... and neither side has set the record straight.