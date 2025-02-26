Pro Surfer Makai McNamara In Coma After Brutal Wipeout In Hawaii

Pro surfer Makai McNamara is currently in a coma after a "freak accident" in Hawaii, according to reports.

The frightening moment happened at the North Shore of Oahu ... where McNamara, 29, was surfing at his usual spot, the Banzai Pipeline -- which is known for being a dangerous location.

McNamara was struck by a large wave during his run ... which knocked him unconscious and sent him headfirst into a reef, fellow surfer Eli Olson told an outlet.

Lifeguards, McNamara's friends, and family witnessed the freak accident, and rushed to his aid.

Bystanders filmed the dramatic scene ... capturing rescuers carry him out of the ocean and perform CPR.

Thankfully, McNamara regained consciousness and was placed into an induced coma for several days at a hospital.

His father, Liam, shared updates on social media ... saying Makai is doing well and appreciates everyone for their prayers.

"He's on his road to recovery. He's getting very good care at Queen's Hospital," Liam said.

Play video content

"He feels your energy., he feels your love, he feels your positive vibes and we appreciate each and every one of you sharing your support."

Liam continued ... "I thanked the lifeguards and everybody who helped, so many people ... thank you so much for saving my son."

McNamara's joined the World Surf League in 2008, and has since competed in several events, most recently The Sunset Pro and The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro.