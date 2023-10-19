Teddi Mellencamp, Husband Renting Out Their Hollywood Hills Home, $35k/Month

'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's renting out her Hollywood Hills home, a palatial spot with obvious appeal for anyone -- well, anyone able to spend a small fortune each month.

Teddi and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have put their pad on the rental market for $35k a month. Yes, you read that right ... welcome to L.A., where 5-figure rent gets you 4,206 square feet, 5 bedrooms and lots of other amenities.

Their gorgeous home, sitting right above the iconic Sunset Strip, comes with a soaking tub and walk-in dressing room in the main bedroom, a gym and home office on property and a pool out back that extends over the hillside.

That's not all -- Teddi and Edwin's place has a heated spa, outdoor lounge and a BBQ kitchen and bar.

So, basically exactly what everyone imagines living and entertaining in the Hollywood Hills would be.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple have another home where they live ... not too far away from the Hills rental.

BTW, Farrah Brittany of The Agency holds the listing -- who just so happens to be the daughter of "RHOBH" star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.