Chris Pratt Razing Iconic LA. Home Angers Locals, Architect's Family Cool with It

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have architecture super fans (yeah, they're a thing) up in arms after they demolished an historic L.A. pad to build their dream home, but the architect's daughter says it's not that big of a loss.

Erin Ellwood, daughter of the legendary architect Craig Ellwood -- who designed and built the Brentwood, CA home in 1950 -- tells TMZ there's no need for the uproar over the Pratts' teardown of the iconic residence known as the Zimmerman home.

In her eyes, it's not nearly the tragedy her father's fans are making it out to be, especially because it's not the most spectacular example of his elegant work.

Erin says she definitely would've preferred someone to simply renovate the place and keep it standing -- but still, she's not bent out of shape about Katherine and Chris' decision to start afresh on the property.

The Hollywood couple purchased the property last year for $12.5 million due to its location ... and Erin says she respects their desire to build a family nest close to the double compound owned by Katherine's mom Maria Shriver.

All that being said, Erin's laying down the eco-friendly law, saying what she's really not a fan of is waste.

She's all about giving back, suggesting it would be nice if things from the old pad got recycled to help those in need, or at least, given new life in architecture schools.

It remains to be seen whether Erin's stance will be the chill pill architecture fans need to ease their fury over C&K tearing down the historic gem.

Despite the hate, the couple is marching forward, swapping a piece of L.A. history to reportedly construct a bigger, bolder, modern farmhouse-style pad which is right on trend.