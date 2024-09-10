Chris Pratt Films Gripping Scenes for New Movie 'Way of the Warrior Kid'

In Camo as Cameras Roll on New Movie

Chris Pratt is back on set filming a gripping scene for his new movie, "Way of the Warrior Kid" ... following the tragic death of his longtime stuntman, Tony McFarr.

Decked out in full camo gear and a rifle in hand, the actor was deep in action mode, hurtling through trees and dodging gunfire as cameras rolled on the L.A. set Tuesday.

Watch the video and catch an explosion as the Navy SEALs move through the shaded woods -- setting the stage for an intense scene.

The movie is based on Jocko Willink’s popular kids' novel, and Jocko was on set to consult on his Navy SEAL character -- fitting, since he’s the real deal himself!

Chris seemed in great spirits between takes ... hanging with the cast, who were lucky enough to be chilling in some much-needed shade during L.A.'s brutal heat wave.

It’s been a rough few months for Chris, as his stunt double, Tony, tragically died from a heart issue likely caused by acute alcohol poisoning after years of heavy drinking, according to medical examiner docs TMZ got last month.