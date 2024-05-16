Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chris Pratt's 'Guardians' Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dead at 47

Chris Pratt's Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dead at 47 ... 'Guardians,' 'Jurassic,' Etc.

Tony McFarr -- a stuntman who stepped in to double for some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Chris Pratt -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The daredevil performer's mother, Donna, tells us he passed away Monday at his home just outside Orlando -- and while we're told the family doesn't know the exact circumstances of his death just yet ... Donna does say his passing is unexpected and shocking.

She says Tony was active and healthy ... and we're told the medical examiner's office is running toxicology tests now. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirms to us they have the case ... and that an official cause is still pending.

Tony began his stunt career in the industry in an episode of the network television hit "Bones" back in 2011. He went on to perform stunts in well-known projects like "Homeland," "Teen Wolf," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1," "Furious 7," "Captain America: Civil War," "The Accountant," and "Allegiant" among many more films.

McFarr developed a relationship with Pratt over time, first doubling as him in "Jurassic World" in 2015 ... and, he took on the job again in "Passengers," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ... where he suffered a nasty fall.

CP's posted about Tony over the years ... including shouting him out after 'GotG 2' wrapped -- sharing his love for Tony. McFarr also doubled for Jon Hamm in the flick "Tag."

Tony also showed off his acting chops over the year ... racking up a few acting credits in shows like "Macgyver," "Burn Notice," and "One Tree Hill."

In more recent years, it seems Tony turned his attention to restaurant ownership ... opening up a couple eateries down in Florida including Reel Bowls, a poke and salad stop with a film theme near Orlando.

Tony's survived by his daughter, his sister, and his mom and dad. We're told the family is getting together in the next few weeks for a celebration of Tony's life. He'll be buried near his grandmother in Pennsylvania.

He was 47.

RIP

