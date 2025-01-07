Patrick Schwarzenegger Cuddles Up With Fiancée Abby Champion on Beach Vacay

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick Schwarzenegger And Abby Champion Cabo Couple's Vacay
It may be winter, but Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion, are bringing the heat ... cuddling up on a couple's getaway to Mexico.

Check it out ... the twosome look as in love as ever, putting their respective fit physiques on display in sexy swimsuits for their recent adventure in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In fact, Patrick looks so buff in one vacay pic, he's reminiscent of his action star father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The bodybuilding genes are strong in this family, it seems!!!

The pair has made the most of their time in paradise ... enjoying a number of beach days, and a game of couples pickleball, too.

Patrick and Abby, who got engaged back in December 2023, aren't the only notable names to make Cabo their go-to vacation spot. Just recently, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber hit up the resort city for a luxurious getaway with their kids, Kaia and Presley.

