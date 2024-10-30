Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala Harris, Despite Not Liking 'Either Party'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is breaking from his political party by endorsing Kamala Harris ahead of Election Day ... This is the first time Arnold has endorsed a Democrat for president. He warns another Trump administration would be disastrous for the country.

The actor and former politician posted a lengthy letter explaining his decision to endorse Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, on X Wednesday ... noting he's issuing a rare endorsement with only days to spare before November 5.

Despite being the former Governor of California, where he ran as a Republican, Schwarzenegger noted he "hates politics" and doesn't "trust most politicians."

While Schwarzenegger shared he isn't a fan of either political party currently, he confessed he's more concerned about what's to come if Donald Trump is reelected next week.

He wrote ... "Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a [sic] trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican."

As he continued, Schwarzenegger called out Trump for encouraging the insurrection attempt on January 6, 2021 and for villainizing "Americans who disagree with him."

He added ... "It will just be four more years of bulls*** with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful. We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that."