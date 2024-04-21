Arnold Schwarzenegger Punked Sylvester Stallone into Starring in Movie Flop

Play video content TMZ Studios

Arnold Schwarzenegger epically punked Sylvester Stallone into signing on for the most disastrous film of Sly's career, and that's exactly what Arnold wanted to happen!

Arnold and Sly sat down with Harvey for a candid, sometimes stunning convo about the intense rivalry between the 2 mega-action stars.

Sly was stunned as Arnold explained how he got his now-good friend to star in "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Arnold knew the script was terrible, but he had heard Sly was kinda interested in it. So Arnold figured if Sly felt he wanted the role, Sly would jump at it.

So Arnold called his agent, who in turn called Sly's agent to say A.S. was super interested in the script. Arnold then secretly called the director to express interest -- something Sly didn't know until now.

Well, short story kinda long, Sly jumped and took the role, and the movie was a disaster, which is exactly what Arnold wanted. And Sly isn't shy about saying he got played.