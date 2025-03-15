Jason Isaacs Blasted After 'White Lotus' Nudity Double Standard Comment

Stop Asking If That Was Really My Hog!!!

Jason Isaacs is in the hot seat after saying he was sick of being asked if it was really his dong on full display this season of "The White Lotus" ... and he is over the double standard.

Jason railed against the hog query during his Friday appearance on “CBS Mornings" when it was brought up he was the latest actor in the popular HBO series to ... let it all hang out.

Play video content CBS

Noting he was well aware there was a debate online whether it was his legit junk or a prosthetic, JI said women going nude in film/ TV were not asked about body parts being real, so why was he being bombarded?

Needless to say ... that remark did not sit well with plenty of people on social media, most pointing out that women in Hollywood are under a constant microscope for their appearance -- nude or fully clothed -- so, seriously, dude?!

As for his take ... Jason said people need to appreciate how good the writing is for the award-winning series, now in its third season -- and be less focused on boobies and wieners.

But, come on, Jason -- 'White Lotus' has been known for pushing the nudity envelope since the first season ... so it's going to be a topic of conversation!

In this season alone, prior to Jason's rod moment ... Patrick Schwarzenegger was making headlines for letting his Johnson hang out.