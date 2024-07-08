Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shirtless Theo James Films Steamy Ad With Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Vittoria Ceretti

Theo James is getting up close and personal with Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend ... because they're nearly nude and nuzzling up together for a new commercial.

The 'Gentlemen' star went shirtless and showed off his ripped body for a Dolce and Gabbana shoot over in Capri, Italy ... and his counterpart is none other than Leo's GF Vittoria Ceretti.

As you can see, Theo is all over Vittoria as she lies in an inflatable boat anchored along the rugged coastline ... the only thing separating them are his white swim briefs and her tiny white bikini.

Theo's climbing on top of Vittoria and rubbing one hand on her leg, while keeping the other on her head ... and she's rubbing his shoulder and running her fingers through his hair.

You can almost feel the steam coming through the screen!!!

In between takes, Theo was strutting around set in a towel, showing off his toned abs ... safe to say dude's an absolute hunk.

Vittoria's looking fine herself, and this ad campaign is oozing sex appeal.

Of course, Theo kept it professional here and didn't channel his "White Lotus" character on this particular trip to Italy.

