Shop The 'White Lotus' Collection At CB2

Sawasdee kha! We welcome you to check in to your wellness (and retail) retreat!

Go on a journey with us as you shop all the beautiful offerings from the "White Lotus" Season 3 collection with CB2!

You may not know all the twists and turns in the jungles of Thailand ... but travel confidently through the shop knowing you are getting some great deals!

Present with positive intentions with the Lotus Enamel Serving Tray!

This beautiful square serving tray brings elegance and taste to the table with the rich colors of the lotus flower surrounded by the blues and greens of the lush palms on the enamel finish top. The brass accents around the underside of the square tray make the piece feel likes it popped right off the screen and onto your bar!

Get a little playful with a Cast Brass Monkey!

Bring a mischievous vibe to your room with this meddling little monkey statuette that is subtly lighting the way for you. The polished brass is cast and stands at nine and a half inches tall ... and you can remove the lantern from his tail to use it to hold your fav jewelry for safekeeping on your dresser or bathroom counter. Did we mention how cute this little guy is?!

The Elephant Appetizer Plate Set of 6 will have your mouth watering!

The full set of bone china snack plates is a great way to bring some fun to the party without the cost of a first class ticket to Thailand. The intertwined elephant trunks bloom into the repetitive wallpaper-like graphic around the surface of the plate. The egdes are finished with a pop of gold for a touch of tasteful trim.

Slip right into this Entwined Elephants Green King Duvet Cover!

The deep greens in this organic cotton duvet cover will bring a sophisticated finish to your bedding ... while the season 3 resort logo is subtly weaved into the design to bring a pinch of that panache we love from the show. It comes in both a full/queen combo ... or go big with the king size option!

Cheers with the Monkey and Cobra Double Old-Fashioned Glasses Set of 2!

We all know every season of "White Lotus" is served up with a twist ... so why should your cocktails be any different? This pair is made of soda lime glass and is etched with either a monkey or a cobra, but the question you'll have to get to the bottom of is ... which one are you?

The refined Brass Cocktail Picks gives the little things some main character energy!

This shiny set of four will make your simple at-home mixed drinks anything but basic! With an elephant, monkey, cobra and lotus as the toppers, all the iconic mascots of season 3 are present and accounted for! The only choice will be who is going to get stuck ... and who is going to do the sticking!

Rest your head like the rich do with this Facade Lotus King Bed!

The lotus print is woven into the high-performance fabric and is stretched around the majority of this beautiful bed with wooden legs to make your sleep spot the center of attention in your room. The 4 size options make this bed not only flashy, but functional in any size room.

Kick back and relax in this gorgeous Etre Lotus Chair!

Any button-tufted chair brings the aura of a room up a notch with elegance, but if you bring the all-over lotus print from season 3 ... you will have an S-tier accessory to gossip about. The wood frame and solid wood legs will last longer than one of the show's main characters!

Keep your flame going with this Brass Lotus Candle Holder!

Your love for season 3 may be burning bright ... but you should keep that flame going strong with the heavy-duty brass candle holder. With a diameter of nearly 9 inches ... this floral centerpiece will make a statement anywhere from the dinner table to beside your bathtub.

Dish out all the eats in style with an Elephant Appetizer Plate!

Have your next dinner party eating out of your hands ... well ... your hands holding this exquisite appetizer platter. It's topped with the ornate designs of the "White Lotus" season three resort and is sure to get your party whispering ... let's hope it's not behind your back!

