Coffee Mate Had No Idea of Foreshadowing Role in 'White Lotus' Finale

Coffee Mate was left in complete shock after Sunday's "The White Lotus" HBO series finale ... not knowing the partnership they did with Mike White’s show in January would lead to one of the most intense moments of the season months later!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The brand tells TMZ that despite the memes taking social media by storm, they can confirm that Coffee Mate did not have visibility into "The White Lotus" finale. When finalizing its two limited-edition flavored creamers, the HBO x Warner Bros. team had kept this season’s script under lock and key. A brand rep tells TMZ ... “We had no idea the pivotal role it would play!”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Instagram, the company posted its awkward reaction to the show’s finale, attributing to the close connection with the flavors they announced in early January. ICYDK, a beverage plays a significant part toward the end.

It’s too early to tell if sales have been affected due to the finale airing, but as of now fans are expressing their fear on social media, saying they are now skeptical to try the Piña Colada flavor … due to its traumatic relation to a major plot point.