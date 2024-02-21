'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Devin Ratray -- who famously played Buzz in "Home Alone" -- has reached a resolution in his domestic violence case in Oklahoma ... and the deal he struck will keep him out of jail.

The actor pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence Wednesday ... which finally brought the case to a close after it'd been pending for nearly 3 years.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ, show that after entering his plea, he was sentenced by a judge -- and he'll just be on probation for the next 3 years ... while also being ordered to complete a Batterers Intervention Program and undergo a drug/alcohol assessment.

Devin -- who appeared via video link with his attorney -- is also required to cover court costs and have zero contact with the victim.

You'll remember ... Devin was arrested after he was accused of pushing, punching and pressing his hands against his ex-GF's throat and mouth during a drunk altercation in December 2021.

He was booked for felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was later released on a $25K bond.

Devin initially entered a not-guilty plea back in February 2022 ... and things have moved super slow since. Now, he's copped a plea and it looks like he avoided time behind bars because of it.

The case saw further holdup last month when Devin's lawyers recently informed the judge he was hospitalized "in critical condition."

Play video content TMZ Studios