Pete Davidson's New GF Elsie Hewitt Shares Picture of Him in Bathrobe

Play video content

Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, is all about shamelessly showing him off now that their romance is out in the open.

The model took to her IG Story to share a hilarious moment of the former 'SNL' star strolling into their late-night bedroom session, rocking a robe, while the theme song from "Rugrats" played in the background.

The pair are very clearly smitten -- as was evident during their hot and heavy beach session in Palm Beach, Florida, just the other day.

She’s got her own impressive dating history, too -- having been linked to Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, and Jason Sudeikis in the past.

Play video content