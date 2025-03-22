Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Spotted in Chilly NYC After Florida PDA Session

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt kicked off their sizzling romance in sunny Florida, but now they’re over in the Big Apple, proving this new couple is all in no matter the temp.

The lovebirds were braving the Brooklyn chill Saturday morning ... bundled up in thick hoodies, shades, and seamlessly weaving through the streets like seasoned New Yorkers.

They were loaded up with bags, making it look like they had touched down in NYC not long before.

One thing’s for sure -- this couple's been on a whirlwind, coast-to-coast romance tour, 'cause just days before, they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss on a West Palm Beach.

They couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the beach session, and Elsie even shared a vid of Pete lounging in a robe during a cozy bedroom session later -- yep, they seem like the real deal.