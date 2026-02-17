Klay Thompson Buys Meg Thee Stallion New Bentley For 31st Birthday

It's been about a week since Megan Thee Stallion threw Klay Thompson an epic birthday bash ... and now the 4x NBA champ is repaying the favor to his boo, with the rapper thanking her man for a beautiful bday trip, and a new Bentley!

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist shared some pictures from her 31st birthday trip, which saw the two hit a tropical destination while Klay was in the middle of the NBA's All-Star break.

Her Instagram recap also featured a blue Bentley with a blue ribbon -- which she has said is her favorite color. Fans online speculated that Thompson bought her the new whip, and TMZ Sports confirmed with a source that he did indeed purchase the luxury vehicle.

It's been a fun few weeks for the couple, who just recently got back from celebrating the current Dallas Mavericks guard's 36th birthday -- and based on the pics, Thompson seemed to be loving every second.

Of course, the two have been inseparable since they began dating around July 2025. If you needed any sign of how serious these two are ... Thompson renamed his boat after her back in November, calling it "S.S. Stallion."

This will be the last little vacation the two can take until after the Mavericks' season ends ... as the All-Star break for Dallas ends this Friday -- when the team travels to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.