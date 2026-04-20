Megan Thee Stallion Denied Injunction Against Milagro Cooper in Cyberstalking Case

Megan Thee Stallion scored a major courtroom win … but when she tried to take it a step further and lock down her online critic for good, the judge slammed the brakes.

TMZ has obtained new court docs showing a federal judge denied Megan’s request for a permanent injunction against blogger Milagro Cooper for cyberstalking … even after a jury found Cooper liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promoting a deepfake video of the rapper.

Meg was awarded $75K in total damages by the jury -- including including amounts for inflicting emotional distress and engaging with a deepfake porn of Meg.

But here’s the key … the judge says those findings don’t automatically mean Meg can get an cyberstalking injunction to block Cooper going forward, even though Meg claimed the harassment continued after the verdict.

According to the ruling, the judge found no evidence Cooper ever tried to physically track Megan down, attend her performances, or directly contact her -- a major factor in failing to meet the legal threshold for cyberstalking.

Play video content Video: Milagro Cooper Talks Jury Verdict, Unsure About How To Come Up With Money Owed TMZ.com

On top of that, the court says Megan already got what the law provides -- money damages. Although the court has the power to offer additional relief, the judge saw no reason to do so here.

As for Megan’s argument that she still faces ongoing harm, the judge wasn’t convinced … saying she failed to prove any real, immediate threat moving forward -- just the possibility something could happen again.

Then comes the constitutional hammer: The judge said granting Megan’s request would amount to a “prior restraint” on her First Amendment right to freedom of speech -- basically banning Cooper from saying something before she actually says it.