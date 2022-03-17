Bruce In 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Him?!

Actor Samm Levine was just 19 years old when he shot "Not Another Teen Movie" -- starring as the Asian-influenced character Bruce -- a high school freshman who is parodying Jim Levenstein from 'American Pie' and Daniel LaRusso from 'The Karate Kid.'

Samm shared this iconic role with Cody McMains who played the little brother of Chyler Leigh AKA Janey Briggs, as well as A-lister Chris Evans, the high school jock who falls in love with the nerdy-hot girl -- a parody on "She's All That."