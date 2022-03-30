Meredith Blake In The Parent Trap -- 'Memba Her?!

Actress Elaine Hendrix put us all in our seats when she played Meredith Blake like a true boss in "The Parent Trap" -- back in 1998.

With her iconic wardrobe and her disdain for children, she shared the screen with lead actress Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson and of course was gold diggin' her way to Nick Parker's heart -- played by Dennis Quaid.

We must applaud her performance in the 1999 film "Superstar" playing the character Evian ... another sassy role that she nailed.