Guess Who This Handsome Fella Turned Into!

4/26/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Instagram/Getty

Before this young man in his navy polo shirt turned into a show creator and a successful actor, he was just a private schoolboy attending Saint Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

This smiling kid is best known for his role in the FX comedy series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and if you're a fan of "Mythic Quest" ... well then you definitely should know who this cute kid is!

Need one more hint ... He ended up marrying one of his 'Sunny' co-stars in 2008, and the pair now have two sons together.

Can you guess who he is?

