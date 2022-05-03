Miss Honey In 'Matilda' -- 'Memba Her?!
5/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
American-South African actress Embeth Davidtz was 30 years old when she was cast as Miss Honey -- the gentle, caring teacher at Crunchem Hall who ends up adopting one of her students from their mean and careless family -- in the 1996 family film "Matilda."
Davidtz shared the big screen with Mara Wilson as the intelligent daughter who is mistreated by her parents, Matilda, Danny DeVito as Matilda's neglectful father, Harry Wormwood, Rhea Perlman as the bingo-playing mother, Zinnia Wormwood and Pam Ferris, as the cake-lovin', cranky teacher, Miss Trunchbull.