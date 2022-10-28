Guess Who This Dressed Up Dude Turned Into!
10/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid was hosting almost every show under the sun and became a huge philanthropist, he was dressing to impress in his finest suit and tie, putting on his own shows for his family and growing up in Atlanta, GA.
Although this kiddo first started his career on the radio, you probably first saw him on your TV screens when he was hosting a hit singing competition show.
During last year's Halloween radio show he ranked -- what he thought was -- the 3 scariest movies of all time ... "The Exorcist," "Hereditary" and "The Conjuring."