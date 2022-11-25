Guess Who This Little Rock Star Turned Into!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!

11/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Before she made her way to your television screens, she was a hustling actress in Hollywood and although she never made it big, rest assured because her famous last name would land her in the 90210.

Need one more hint on who this blue-eyed babe is? She Goes All In during the holidays!

Can you guess who she is?

