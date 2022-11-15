Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Classy Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Classy Kid Turned Into!

11/15/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this relaxed kid in his button-down shirt turned into a singer, television host and actor ... he was just casually posing on the playground, hanging with his little bro and growing up in Harlan, Kentucky.

If you didn't listen to him and his fellow boy banders in the mid-'90s, you probably watched him on MTV about a decade later. In 2021, he won "The Masked Singer" and unveiled his face after stripping out of his piglet costume.

Need one more clue? Because of you, this cute kid has had 3 top 10 hits.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later