Guess Who This Sassy Baby Turned Into!

Before this baby with 'tude turned into a reality television star and a hot shot real estate agent, she was eyeing the camera and serving an adorable pout while growing up in Beverly Hills, CA.

This brunette babe has 3 younger sisters (who all resemble each other) ... and she has paved the way for them at her step dad's real estate agency. If you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan ... you've definitely seen her with her famous momma.