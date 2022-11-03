Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Sassy Baby Turned Into!

11/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this baby with 'tude turned into a reality television star and a hot shot real estate agent, she was eyeing the camera and serving an adorable pout while growing up in Beverly Hills, CA.

This brunette babe has 3 younger sisters (who all resemble each other) ... and she has paved the way for them at her step dad's real estate agency. If you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan ...  you've definitely seen her with her famous momma.

Need one more hint? You can catch her on Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills" this month!

Can you guess who she is?

