Guess Who This Cropped Top Cutie Turned Into!

Before this lil' blondie turned into an actress and a television personality, she was the only girl on the baseball team, hanging with her sister and growing up in Downers Grove, Illinois.

She's known to portray the 'hot girl' in movies and was deemed as a wild thing back in the late '90s. She was a 'Housewife' on the west coast, and although she had a rough second season ... she showed up for the reunion and was quite the trooper.