Guess Who This Child Actor Turned Into!

Before this brunette beauty was making her presence known to her fellow housewives and showing them who the real Beverly Hills boss was, she was just acting as a frightened little girl in the 1978 film "Halloween" and growing up in Beverly Hills.

This cute kid can now be seen on your television where she is constantly entertaining and not holding anything back. And if you can't get enough of her every Wednesday night, you can find her traveling the globe with her daughters and hubby ... who is deemed as Bravo's "Hottest Husband."