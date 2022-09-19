Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy with his button nose went off to perform in front of millions, turned into a world-class dancer and a TikTok King, he was rough housin' with his four sisters and growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This three-time Emmy Award-winning dancer is clearly no stranger to winning ... because he has taken home the 'Dancing With The Stars' Mirrorball trophy six times! And when he's not dancing on TV or performing in Las Vegas, you can find him on social media dancing his heart out with his boo.