Guess Who This Ruffled Teen Turned Into!

Before this put-together teen turned into a prestigious businesswoman and a straight-up boss, she was just your average teenage girl ... dressing up, enjoying the '70s fashion and growing up in San Diego, CA.

This media personality-maven made a hard step into the entertainment industry when she began managing her then-husband, and that was just the start to racking in buttloads of cash. When she's not handling her business ventures and constantly putting out fires, you can enjoy her goofy personality on TV ... most likely with a dirty martini in hand!