Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

11/7/2022 12:20 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty

Before this on-the-move baby was spitting rhymes and became a global sensation, he was watching "Peanuts," singing and playing the piano and growing up in Long Beach, California with his two brothers.

This guy has been in a plethora of movies including "Day Shift," "Baby Boy" and "Training Day." But his innate talent is producing catchy beats that hit all demographics. Although his music genre mostly falls under hip hop, he 'fo shizzle knows how to 'drop it like it's hot!'

Need one more hint on who this talented guy is? Just ask his iconic sidekick Martha Stewart.

Can you guess who he is? 

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later