Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this on-the-move baby was spitting rhymes and became a global sensation, he was watching "Peanuts," singing and playing the piano and growing up in Long Beach, California with his two brothers.

This guy has been in a plethora of movies including "Day Shift," "Baby Boy" and "Training Day." But his innate talent is producing catchy beats that hit all demographics. Although his music genre mostly falls under hip hop, he 'fo shizzle knows how to 'drop it like it's hot!'