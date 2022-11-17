Guess Who This Dancing Baby Turned Into!

Before this little chick was racking in millions of views (and dollars for that matter) on TikTok, she was a competitive dancer traveling across the country, but always sticking to her southern roots, while growing up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Before moving to Los Angeles to take her TikTok career to the next level, she was briefly a student at LSU. Her first TikTok was an instant hit that featured one of country singer Kelsea Ballerini's songs. Her mother also has a mega-following on social media and the pair had a podcast called "Mama Knows Best."