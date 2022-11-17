Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Dancing Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who This Dancing Baby Turned Into!

11/17/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this little chick was racking in millions of views (and dollars for that matter) on TikTok, she was a competitive dancer traveling across the country, but always sticking to her southern roots, while growing up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Before moving to Los Angeles to take her TikTok career to the next level, she was briefly a student at LSU. Her first TikTok was an instant hit that featured one of country singer Kelsea Ballerini's songs. Her mother also has a mega-following on social media and the pair had a podcast called "Mama Knows Best."

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later