Suki In '2 Fast 2 Furious' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and model Devon Aoki was 20 years old when she was cast as Suki -- the skilled driver and leader of the all-female street racers and a key member of the Miami crew -- in the 2003 action film "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Aoki shared the big screen with Paul Walker as the charming and brave undercover cop, Brian O'Conner, Tyrese Gibson as the childhood friend and former prisoner, Roman Pearce, Eva Mendes as the sexy customs cop who uses her looks to gain info, Monica Fuentas, and Ludacris as Suki's humble boyfriend and ex-mechanic, Tej Parker.