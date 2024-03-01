Lil Wayne Says He Was 'Treated Like S***' At Lakers Game, 'F*** Em'

Lil Wayne says he was "treated like s***" at the Lakers game on Thursday night ... and he's so pissed over what went down, it seems he's ready to cut ties with his beloved squad.

It's not quite clear exactly what happened with Weezy as he made his way to Crypto.Com Arena to watch LA battle with the Washington Wizards ... but just 90-or-so minutes after the game tipped off, he took to X to criticize the Purple and Gold.

"Wow!" he wrote. "Got treated like s*** at the Laker game just now."

Wayne didn't get into specifics ... but he suspected it all had to do with some previous comments he's made about one of the team's superstars, Anthony Davis.

If you're unfamiliar ... Wayne, who's always spotted in courtside seats at Lakers games, makes regular appearances on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed," and when the topic turns to LA hoops, he's often critical of Davis. In fact, during a November episode, he said the team should straight up trade the nine-time All-Star.

.@LilTunechi tells the Lakers to trade Anthony Davis 😳



“If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD.” pic.twitter.com/j686yqzjQJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 10, 2023 @undisputed

In his post on X, Wayne wrote, "I figured they’d do me that sooner or later" "bc of what i said abt AD," but he added that he's gotten an uneasy feeling from the team for a while now -- which apparently has him questioning his fandom going forward.

Play video content TMZ Studios

"All good I get it," he said. "F*** em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."

Neither he nor the Lakers addressed the matter further as of Friday morning.

It seems a bunch of other celebs, though, had no issues attending the game ... Flea, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Corey Gamble, Jay Mohr and even Chevy Chase were all spotted near courtside with grins on their faces.