Drake and Lil Wayne Spotted Rapping Lyrics From Teleprompter On 'Blur' Tour

Lil Wayne gave fans an extra treat by popping up at one of Drake's recent shows, but onlookers in the audience noticed the dynamic duo getting an onstage assist ... from a teleprompter!

Weezy was Drake's surprise guest Sunday night in Sunrise, FL -- the same show where he barked back at Kendrick Lamar -- and some fans noticed a screen on the edge of the stage with the lyrics from "Right Above It" ... the song they were performing.

Actually, the entire stage of Amerant Bank Arena was fitted with teleprompters -- whichever direction Drake and Wayne ran, the lyrics were right there at their feet.

It was the perfect track to perform for the Florida crowd, considering it was the theme song for The Rock's HBO sports series "Ballers," which was famously set in Miami.

It's a multi-platinum hit, so it would be surprising if they didn't know the song by heart. To be fair, there's not much evidence in this video they were relying on the prompters -- but, let's face it, forgetting lyrics could make for an awkward moment in a live show.

That's the question lots of people are asking ... is it really a true performance if the artist is taking cues from a screen???

Graphic artist Maha Sattva received thousands of comments questioning the validity of an artist's live show, dividing fan opinions.

