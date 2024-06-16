Angel Reese Clubs Caitlin Clark in the Head, Charged with Flagrant Foul

The Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark rivalry's alive and well ... 'cause Angel just committed a hard foul while Clark was going up for a layup -- smacking her in the side of the head.

The foul occurred just moments ago ... with Clark's Indiana Fever up 63-62 over the Chicago Sky in the third quarter, Clark's heading to the hoop when she's taken down by Reese, landing hard on the hardwood.

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024 @CBSSports

While at first, it seems like just a tough foul, the referees call for a break in the action to review the blow ... and, another camera angle shows fans exactly why.

Check out the clip ... from behind her, Reese swipes at the ball -- not really coming close to the block -- and catches CC straight across the side of the face.

Officials clearly felt the foul crossed a line -- handing AR a flagrant 1, but not tossing her from the game. BTW ... on the Fever's very next possession, Angel fouled Clark AGAIN, taking her fourth foul and heading to the bench.

Of course, the drama between the Fever and the Sky's popped off in recent weeks ... beginning after Reese's teammate Chennedy Carter landed a cheap shot on Clark the last time they played.

Reese clapped after the hit ... and, later said she'd play the villain role if need be -- a statement she's seemingly doubling down on with her choice of Joker-themed sneakers.

Caitlin Clark gets tangled up with Dana Evans pic.twitter.com/uD8PPoS546 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024 @CBSSports

The two sides have gotten chippy in this one outside of the flagrant BTW ... Caitlin's teammates had to come to her aid earlier in the game after getting tangled up with the Sky's Dana Evans.