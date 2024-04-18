NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Wife Expecting First Child In Fall

A baby Bubba is on the way ... NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda Carter, just announced they're about to become mom and dad in the fall!!

The couple revealed the awesome pregnancy news on their Instagram pages Wednesday evening ... sharing a photo of them in a car with a sonogram hanging from the rearview mirror.

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad," the duo said in the caption. "Fall is the first time, We'll be mom and dad!"

"Baby Wallace coming October 2024," they added.

Wallace said on X after making the announcement the baby might actually arrive sometime around his birthday week (near Oct. 8).

Wallace, 30, and Carter first met in high school ... but didn't start dating until after graduation. The driver proposed to her in 2021 and they said their "I Do's" in December 2022.

Wallace -- who joined Michael Jordan's racing team in 2020 -- is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity, and Truck series. He's also the only Black driver to win multiple times in any of those series.