Caitlin Clark Throws Signed Balls To Fans, Shows Off Huge Arm

NFL teams in need of a quarterback might want to see what Caitlin Clark's up to on off-days ... 'cause the WNBA star threw out some swag at the Fever game Sunday -- and it's clear, she's got a cannon!!

Check out video Indiana posted to its social media pages following its 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings ... you can see the 22-year-old signed some mini-basketballs, and then hurled them into the stands like she was Patrick Mahomes.

Caitlin Clark absolutely launching some merch into the crowd pic.twitter.com/bZGm4Dg9Uh — Taka Kauri (@takamaikauri) September 15, 2024 @takamaikauri

One after another, she rifled them to people who were sitting in Gainbridge Fieldhouse nosebleeds ... and people were left in awe of her right arm.

"QB material NBA material," one wrote in the comment section of the clip, "What can’t she not do? lol."

"Hey Caitlin," another said, "the Cardinals could use some pitching help. You think you can be one of our starters? Lol."

Of course, we're pretty sure Clark will stick to her day job -- as she proved once more on Sunday she's REALLY good at it.

Against the Wings, she logged 35 points, eight assists and three steals ... and passed WNBA legend Seimone Augustus for most points scored by a rookie in a single season.