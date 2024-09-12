Caitlin Clark Takes Elbow To Face During Game, Where's The Flagrant?!

Caitlin Clark took a big elbow to the face during the Fever's loss to the Aces on Wednesday, and the WNBA superstar made it clear she's over getting beaten up on a nightly basis!

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where the No. 1 draft pick took an inadvertent elbow/forearm from Aces guard Jackie Young in the third quarter.

CC immediately fell to the ground in pain ... and looked for refs to call a flagrant foul. Officials, however, swallowed the whistle, and let play continue.

Clark eventually got up and continued hooping ... finishing with 16 points and 6 assists. The Fever lost 86-75.

After the game, Clark wasn't happy about the L or the elbow ... and vented to the media during his post-game presser, pointing out the physicalness of her opponent's play throughout the season, from the first time she stepped on a WNBA court.

"They're gonna be physical. They're gonna do it again," Clark said.

"It worked, but that's what I should expect at this point. That's kind of what every team does."

Clark also feels the officiating has been uneven towards her on the offensive end.

"The offensive fouls are definitely surprising at times. You know, I feel like I do get held and get quite a bit of contact throughout the games and then you get hit with some of those when you take some contact and give contact back," Caitlin said, adding, "It is what it is."

"Apparently, they see something different."

The Fever will have to face the defending WNBA champions again on Friday, but CC says she will be better prepared.

"I think I can use my quickness a little bit better, absorb a little bit more contact, set up cuts a little bit better," Clark said.

