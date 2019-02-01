Ray Lewis Terrell Suggs Best Raven Ever?? ... HAHAHAHAH

Ray Lewis Laughs At Notion Terrell Suggs Is Best Raven Ever

EXCLUSIVE

Terrell Suggs is a future Hall of Famer ... one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

So, when it's all said and done ... could he be known as the greatest Ravens player of all time?

That's what we asked Ray Lewis moments ago at an event for the Ray of Hope Foundation ... and his reaction says it all.

Some facts ...

Suggs has racked up 132 sacks in his 16-year NFL career ... ranking 13th overall. If he plays in 2019 (which he's reportedly planning to do) he should easily crack the Top 10.

He's also a 7-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ and was the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

But, is he better than Ray Lewis??

Ray was a 13-time Pro Bowler, 2 Super Bowl rings, 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year ... and he's got a Super Bowl MVP trophy too.

So, yeah ... T-Sizzle is a legend -- but, he ain't Ray.

By the way, Lewis was promoting his Ray of Hope Foundation -- a charity dedicated to uplifting those in dire need through sharing personalized videos.