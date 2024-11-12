Michael Strahan Addresses National Anthem Backlash ... I Wasn't Making a Statement!!!

Play video content

Michael Strahan is firing back at the outrage surrounding his stance for the national anthem on Sunday ... claiming his hand placement was simply the result of being caught up in the moment.

The Giants great-turned-TV personality released a lengthy video statement on the matter ... emphatically denying he was trying to make a political statement as the "Star-Spangled Banner" played during the Veteran's Day-themed "Fox NFL Sunday" broadcast from Naval Base San Diego.

Strahan explained his deep respect for the military is what actually led to his pose ... as he was so amazed by the sailors present for the event, he didn't realize his co-hosts all had their hands on their chests as the anthem played -- which, he admitted, made him to panic.

Instead of changing mid-song to match the other guys and risk looking like a "fool," Strahan said he felt it was best to respectfully keep his hands in front of him -- and that's what he did.

The Hall of Famer scoffed at the notion he lacked respect for the armed forces -- after all, he grew up on a military base and his family is full of people who served the country.

As for his tense encounter with a reporter who tried to ask him about the subject outside his NYC pad on Tuesday ... Strahan shared his regret over how he handled the situation -- but said he will always protect his family and his home.

