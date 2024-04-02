Boston Red Sox Executive Larry Lucchino Dead At 78

The Boston Red Sox are mourning the loss of longtime executive Larry Lucchino on Tuesday ... with the team announcing the former CEO and president passed away at age 78.

After serving the same roles for the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres, Lucchino -- a former Princeton basketball player -- joined the Red Sox organization in 2001 ... and was tasked with putting together a squad that would end the franchise's World Series drought.

Not only did he succeed in 2004, breaking the 86-year curse, he also led the Sox to two more championships in 2007 and 2013. Lucchino was the chairman of the Worchester Red Sox, the team's AAA affiliate as well.

The family released a statement ... saying his loved ones were present at the time of his death.

"The Lucchino family wishes to thank his friends and caregivers who, over the past few months, have surrounded him with love, laughter, and happy memories."

"To us, Larry was an exceptional person who combined a Hall of Fame life as a Major League Baseball executive with his passion for helping those people most in need."

The family also noted Lucchino's charitable efforts ... which included his role as chairman of the Jimmy Fund, which supports cancer patients.

"He brought the same passion, tenacity, and probing intelligence to all his endeavors, and his achievements speak for themselves."