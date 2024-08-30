Judge Mathis Vows To Win Back His Wife After She Files For Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Judge Greg Mathis is going through it ... hot on the heels of his wife Linda rushing to court to pull the plug on their 39-year marriage.

The TV judge opened up to TMZ at LAX Friday ... making it loud and clear that divorce isn’t what he wants -- adding he's doing everything he can to turn things around and win Linda back while they’re still under the same roof, hoping she’ll have a change of heart.

He admits not making Linda his top priority during his career led to their downfall ... and gives some sound advice to other men on how to avoid the same fate -- which you can check out in the vid.

As for those infidelity rumors, he's also got a thing or two to say about that, too!