Judge Mathis Says Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Is on the Horizon

Judge Greg Mathis is feeling confident about a possible reconciliation with wife Linda ... who filed to divorce the TV judge back in August.

Despite the marriage woes, Judge Mathis tells us he's on the road to a romantic reunion ... confirming he and Linda have been doing well in recent weeks.

As he puts it ... things are so much better now and he and Linda will "be reconciled shortly."

The TV judge admits it's taken time to make amends with Linda ... sharing he's made a point to stay home to be with her -- after previously not making her a priority in his life.

He continues ... "It'll take a few more months for me to stay home. I haven't left home since the time I got in trouble with her. I put off all my speaking engagements around the country, so, I'm home."

Judge Mathis has made significant headway since we last caught up with him in August. At the time, JM vowed to win back Linda after she filed for divorce following 39 years of marriage.

The judge was understandably saddened by his separation ... noting he was a cautionary tale for other men who may be neglecting their wives.

He also hit back at infidelity rumors, saying his split was solely rooted in his absence from home ... which is why he's prioritizing being under the same roof as Linda now.