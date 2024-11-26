Video Shows Bus Inferno In Brazil, Massive Explosion

Play video content Clive Goodman/NF/NewsX

Explosive footage out of Brazil shows the terrifying moment a burning, out-of-control bus crashes into an electrical pole ... sparking a fiery blast, and sending people running for cover.

The scary situation unfolded Monday on the streets of Sao Paulo, and the video picks up with the bus already engulfed in flames, and rolling down the street.

The public transit bus crashes into a light pole outside a business on a busy street ... and then there's a big explosion ... with flames shooting out of the bus' roof and windows, and smoke billowing into the air.

Fortunately, no one was on the bus ... and miraculously, no one was injured here ... with the bus driver reportedly evacuating passengers after the fire started.